Automated and continuous web accessibility testing
AccessLint is a GitHub App that finds accessibility issues in your pull requests.Add to GitHub
How it works
AccessLint is super easy to install, and there's no setup. Pick which projects you want reviewed, and AccessLint kicks into action. The next time you open a Pull Request, AccessLint reviews it for issues and adds comments to the code.
AccessLint checks
-
imgelements have alternative text.
-
inputtags have associated labels.
- Valid ARIA attribute values.
- Valid values for the
roleattribute.
- Buttons have accessible text.
- Valid values for the
langattribute on the
htmlelement.
Supported languages
- ERB
- Haml
- Handlebars
- HTML
- Jinja
- Liquid
- Nunjucks
- PHP