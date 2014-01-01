Automated and continuous web accessibility testing

How it works

AccessLint is super easy to install, and there's no setup. Pick which projects you want reviewed, and AccessLint kicks into action. The next time you open a Pull Request, AccessLint reviews it for issues and adds comments to the code.

AccessLint checks

img elements have alternative text.

elements have alternative text. input tags have associated labels.

tags have associated labels. Valid ARIA attribute values.

attribute values. Valid values for the role attribute.

attribute. Buttons have accessible text.

Valid values for the lang attribute on the html element.

Supported languages